Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE SW traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.84. 147,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,107. The firm has a market cap of $468.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$230.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.53 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Aasen acquired 10,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,732 shares in the company, valued at C$474,479.54. Also, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$31,157.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,457.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,704 shares of company stock worth $76,334.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

