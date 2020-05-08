SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE SBOW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 217,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.