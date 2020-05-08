Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

