SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 46.43%.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

