SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,795,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 1,964,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit