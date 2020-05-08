SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,795,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 1,964,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

