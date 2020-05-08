Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 341,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spire by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spire by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.