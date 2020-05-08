Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $68.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,017,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,452,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

