SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of SSNC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 1,616,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

