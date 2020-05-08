SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 1,616,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,642. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

