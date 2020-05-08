Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 15th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TSE STN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,734. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$905.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$44.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.95.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

