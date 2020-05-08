Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.03. 415,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.60. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$23.34 and a twelve month high of C$48.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$441.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

