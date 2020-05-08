Stifel Financial Corp (SF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,575. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

