Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,692 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 181,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. 20,445,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

