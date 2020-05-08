Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,843,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,764,887. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.