Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $424,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 4,347,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,703. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

