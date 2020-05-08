Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. 4,341,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

