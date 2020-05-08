Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 160,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 51,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

