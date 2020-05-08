Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Announces Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE SU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 359,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,878. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.