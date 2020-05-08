Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Shares Down 6.1%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.46, approximately 627,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 761,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 145.37%.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sunoco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

