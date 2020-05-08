SunTrust Banks Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $30.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEL. TheStreet cut American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

AEL traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 841,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

