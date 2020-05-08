SunTrust Banks Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $24.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s current price.
BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 9,540,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
