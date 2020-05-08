Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.