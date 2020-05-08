Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Earnings History for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

