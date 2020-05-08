Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stake Trimmed by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 986.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,679,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,080,000 after acquiring an additional 684,287 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

