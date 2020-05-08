TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 13,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,337. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $457.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.23%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

In other news, CEO Linda Pace bought 19,984 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

