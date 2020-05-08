TD Securities Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,738. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$113,081.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.