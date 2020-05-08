Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 755,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 436,354 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 221,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 9,770,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

