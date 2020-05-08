Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,121,000 after buying an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

