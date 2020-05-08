Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.36. 3,397,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

