TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price objective on TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.28.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$22.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,961. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

