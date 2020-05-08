The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 13,956,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,024,184. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 403.2% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 110,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $8,110,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

