The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Lifted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,982,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

