Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and $1.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,247 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

