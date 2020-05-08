TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,637,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

