TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. 1,241,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,398. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

