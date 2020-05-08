TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 14.1% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 26,171,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,366,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.