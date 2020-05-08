Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.29.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,626. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

