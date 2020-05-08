Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Increased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 3.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,239. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

