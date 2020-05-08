TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of DREUF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2019, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 209 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 21.9 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America.

