Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

TREC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,406. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREC. TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,561.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Skogan Roemer acquired 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $49,143.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $49,143.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,296 shares of company stock valued at $231,727 and sold 12,140 shares valued at $74,424. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

