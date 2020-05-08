Tronox Ltd (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Tronox has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 58,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,180. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $978.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

