Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$1.00 Price Target for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) received a C$1.00 price target from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.24. 3,243,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$5.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.56 million and a PE ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.