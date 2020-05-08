Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.77 million.Twilio also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Earnings History and Estimates for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit