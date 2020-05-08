Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.77 million.Twilio also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.