UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Up 9.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) were up 9.8% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. UGI traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.89, approximately 1,285,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,736,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UGI. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 1,689.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

