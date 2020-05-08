United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in United Rentals by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 900,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,218. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

