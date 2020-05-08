United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

UTX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 26,893,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

