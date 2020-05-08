Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

