Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Northstar Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. 8,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

