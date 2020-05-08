Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

VB traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 855,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,182. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.05.

