VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get VEON alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 705.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,015 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 31,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,411,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,673,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,420. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. VEON had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.