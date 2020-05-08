VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.87.
VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 705.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,015 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 31,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,411,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. VEON had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
