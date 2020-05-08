Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,659 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $244,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 564,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

